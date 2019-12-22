Massive 63-car pileup in Virginia leaves several with life-threatening injuries

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (FOX) — A massive “chain reaction” pileup on an interstate in Virginia early Sunday left multiple people with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening, authorities said.

At least 63 vehicles crashed in the westbound lanes of I-64 near Williamsburg at 7:51 a.m., Virginia State Police wrote on Twitter after earlier saying 35 cars were involved in the wreck. At the time of the crash, police said ice was present on the Queens Creek Bridge and heavy fog covered the area.

Photos of the scene showed a clog of cars, some with crunched rear ends, dented doors and broken headlights.

First responders were forced to walk across the wreckage on the roofs of vehicles. (York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)

The congestion was so tight that some vehicles had been pushed off the road by other cars that were forced underneath their frames. First responders were forced to walk across the wreckage on the roofs of vehicles.

Police said 35 victims were transported for treatment, with an unspecified number of those suffering critical injuries. While there were no immediate reports of fatalities, WAVY-TV reported that state police confirmed two victims in the accident had life-threatening injuries.

The congestion was so tight that some vehicles had been raised off the road by other cars that were pushed underneath their frames. (Virginia State Police)

In addition to closing all westbound lanes, officials said eastbound lanes were shut down due to rubber-necking at the crashes. Detours were set up with the help of the York County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

VDOT announced that all eastbound lanes were reopened around 11 a.m.

Police said they’re investigating the cause of the crash.