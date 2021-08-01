Masks return to North Kansas City on Monday

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong issued a mask order starting on Monday, August 2 and ending until Saturday, August 28.

According to Kim Nakahodo, Interim City Administrator, the order is a mirror of the order Mayor Quinton Lucas put into effect for Kansas City, Missouri.

The order requires everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks indoor in areas of public accommodation.

The order does not include homes or private vehicles.

Exceptions include:

Minors under 5 years old

People with disabilities where face coverings would impair their health and well-being

People actively eating or drinking inside a restaurant

People receiving a service involving the nose or face, or if the removal of the face covering is necessary

People alone in a separate room or office

Any gathering where there is active knowledge that everyone is vaccinated

A violation of the order could result in suspension or revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy or license/permit issued by the city.