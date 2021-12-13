Masking in school: Greene County Medical Society says it recommends students and staff mask up

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As Missouri’s Attorney General and districts like Springfield Public Schools face off about masking requirements, the Greene County Medical Society, which, according to its website, represents more than 300 physicians in southwest Missouri, says students and staff at schools should still wear masks to prevent COVID-19 spread.

A news release from the GCMS states members agree with the Missouri State Medical Association, the CDC, and the American Academy of Pediatrics that, “local school districts should monitor community transmission, vaccination coverage, screening testing, and occurrence of outbreaks to guide decisions on prevention strategies.”

The GCMS goes on to say that since the Delta variant is so highly contagious, it recommends students older than 2-years-old, staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools wear masks indoors, even if they are fully vaccinated.

On Friday, December 10, parents and students staged a walk-out at Springfield’s Pershing School to protest the district’s COVID-19 protocols, mainly masking. This happened after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt asked parents to report schools enforcing mask mandates.

Springfield Public Schools has said it will end its masking mandate when students return from Winter Break in January.

Here is the full letter from the Greene County Medical Society.