Mask policies differ for Springfield businesses, health department weighs in

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Anywhere at any moment in Springfield, there are a mix of masks and no masks.

Businesses around town have differing policies about wearing a mask in their store.

Park Central Market has a sign on its door saying, “no masks allowed”. Owner Dakota Dickneite told the Springfield News-Leader that the policy was made strictly for security concerns.

Owner of Basilico Italian Cafe on Commercial Street, Martha Cooper, said, “all of our employees wear masks to serve our customers and speak with them. And then we also wear gloves when we are making and serving the food as we should” and says it is mandatory for an employee to wear a mask.

Both Cooper and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department strongly believe wearing a mask makes a difference and cuts down on the possible transmission of COVID-19.

Assistant Director Katie Towns for SGCHD said, “there is a significant benefit for people in reducing the risk of transmission when people are wearing masks” after testing people who went to Great Clips had tested negative.

“We continue to encourage people to utilize masks when they are out and about in the community and especially when they are not able to maintain six feet of physical distancing.” Assistant Director Katie Towns, Springfield-Greene County Health Department

Towns also said Greene County is in a positive position as far as disease spread goes.