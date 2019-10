STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Silver Dollar City’s Marvel Cave celebrated its 125th anniversary today, Oct. 26.

Starting at 11 a.m., the “cave guide reunion” began.

Courtesy of Silver Dollar City

According to a press release sent by Silver Dollar City, the cave was first discovered by the Osage Indians in the 1500s and the first commercial tours began in October 1894.

The Marvel Cave has the largest cave entrance room in America. It was named a National Natural Landmark in 1972.