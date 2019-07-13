Breaking News
Marshfield woman stopped working for disaster relief agency, but kept collecting checks

by: Harrison Keegan

Courtesy of Springfield News-Leader

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — A Marshfield woman admitted to collecting checks from the government for disaster relief work she did not perform.

Kathleen Miner, 64, pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing $115,000 from the federal government.

According to a plea agreement in the case, Miner worked as a contractor for the Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance starting in October 2006.

The agreement says Miner was sent outside of the country as part of a Disaster Assistance Response Team and returned to the United States in February 2017.

Once Miner returned to the states, the plea agreement says she kept collecting checks for almost a year while claiming she was working from home on matters related to the Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance.

