Marshfield woman pleads guilty to stealing thousands of dollars in federal wages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Marshfield woman has pleaded guilty to stealing over one hundred thousand dollars from the federal government.

Kathleen Miner, 64, worked overseas for an unknown amount of time for the office of foreign disaster assistance until she returned in February of 2017.

After returning she claimed to be working on the same project from home.

Miner logged around 1500 hours across a ten-month span.

She was paid over $115,000 for the time she never actually worked.

Miner now faces up to ten years in prison.

