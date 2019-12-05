Court date set for man who kept wife in freezer

MARSHFIELD, Mo. – A judge will hear motions on Dec. 31 to allow bond for a Marshfield man accused of killing his wife and storing her body in a storage-unit freezer for the past four years.

Larry Dinwiddie, 57, is charged with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in connection with the death of Cynthia Dinwiddie, according to online court records.

Webster County Coroner Michael P. Taylor determined in an autopsy on Monday (12/2/20) that the woman died of cardiac arrest in response to blood loss and trauma, including blows to the head, according to reporting in the Marshfield Mail. OzarksFirst has left messages for Taylor for independent confirmation, but he has not responded.

Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole said on the day the suspect was arrested that the body was discovered in a freezer (which was fitted with a lock) in an abandoned storage unit being cleaned out on Nov. 25.

Deputies searching for an owner set up a sting operation to catch the suspect and Larry Dinwiddie was detained when he responded to calls that the freezer was not working and should be taken away.

Once detained, Cole says, the man admitted to killing his wife during a violent argument four years ago. He told investigators he struck her with a hammer and strangled her and put the body in the freezer because “he didn’t know what to do with the body,” according to a probable cause statement. Cole says the woman was never reported missing.