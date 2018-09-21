Marketwatch – September 21, 2018

Here is a recap of the markets and latest financial news for Thursday, September 2018:

The Nikkei jumped 199 points today.

The Dow ended up 251 points Thursday- it’s first record close since January.

The Nasdaq was up 78.

Wall Street hit a record high yesterday as investors have seemingly shrugged off the escalating trade conflict between the U.S. and China.



Nissan is recalling more than 200,000 cars and SUV’s due to a fire risk. The company is advising people to park their cars outside as a precaution in some cases. The anti-lock brake pump can leak fluid onto a circuit board, causing an electrical short. The recall covers certain Muranos, Maximas, Pathfinders and Infinitis.



And FIFA is trying to do its part to close the wage gap between men and women. The World Soccer Organization is increasing the prize money for next year’s Women’s World Cup and funding business-class flights for some teams. FIFA has been criticized for the pay disparity between men and women. The french men’s team received $38-million dollars for winning this year’s world cup, while the 20-15 u-s women’s team only took home $2-million for its victory.