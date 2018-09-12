Marketwatch – September 12, 2018

FILE- This Dec. 21, 2016, file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Here is a recap of the markets and latest financial news for Wednesday, September 12:

The Nikkei lost 60 points today in Tokyo.

The Dow ended up 113 points Tuesday.

The Nasdaq composite added 48.

Canadian trade officials are traveling back home to speak with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about NAFTA negotiations with the U-S. Canada’s foreign affairs minister told reporters last night that a face-to-face meeting with Trudeau is absolutely essential at this point. The U.S. and Canada have been working to renegotiate NAFTA since last month, when the U.S. and Mexico reached a preliminary agreement.

The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending all new motorcycles in the U.S. have anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control. The federal safety agency voted unanimously Tuesday to make the recommendations to the government. The NTSB says anti-lock brakes could reduce motorcycle deaths by more than 30 percent.

Apple is expected to unveil three new i-Phones today, including its biggest and most expensive ever. Rumors on a variety of tech blogs suggest a 6,5-inch screen, up from the 5.8 inch screen on the i-PhoneX. The company is also expected to debut a new iPad Pro and a new Apple watch.