Marketwatch – September 11, 2018

Here is a recap of the markets and latest financial news for Tuesday, September 11:



The Nikkei jumped 291 points today in trading in Japan.

The Dow lost 59 points Monday.

The Nasdaq added 21.

Governor Jerry Brown wants to wean California off fossil fuels.

On Monday, Brown signed an executive order that sets a goal of generating all the state’s electricity from clean sources by 2045. The governor said he hopes California can be a model for the rest of the country.

The new tax laws could leave a lot of people owing money when they file their 2018 returns.

That’s according to the governmental accountability office.

It estimates that more than four and a half million taxpayers are coming up short on their paycheck withholding amounts.

And unless they adjust those numbers, they’re going to have to pay up come April 15th.

And a new survey finds smartphone use among teens has skyrocketed in recent years…

41-percent had one in 2012… That’s compared to 89-percent today.

But the poll, by Common Sense Media, says that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

It noted that teens who have phones report feeling less lonely, less depressed, and more confident.