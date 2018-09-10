Marketwatch – September 10, 2018

Trader Thomas Ferrigno, left, works with specialists Dilip Patel, center, and Karan Virdi on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in banks and energy companies. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Here is a recap of the markets and latest financial news for Monday, September 10:



The Nikkei is up 66 points today in Tokyo.

Trade tensions and prospects the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates faster than previously thought sent stocks lower Friday.

The Dow lost 79 points Friday.

And the Nasdaq lost 20.

The stakes are mounting and if President Trump follows through on his latest tariff threat, taxes would be imposed on virtually all Chinese goods coming into the U.S. That’s about $517 billion dollars worth. On Friday Mr. Trump threatened to hit China with tariffs on another $267 billion dollars worth of goods in his battle with Beijing over industrial policy.



Gas prices held steady over the weekend. According to the Lundberg survey, the price for a gallon of regular checked in at $2.91 on average. Triple A measured it a little lower at just below $2-85 a gallon. The most expensive gas was on the west coast, and the cheapest was in Jackson, Mississippi at $2.51 a gallon. Analysts are predicting that pump prices will start to drop later this month.



And the horror movie “The Nun” topped the box office in its first week out. It’s estimated “The Nun” brought in $53 and a half million dollars in North American ticket sales.. a best for the “Conjuring” franchise. “Crazy Rich Asians” was second followed by the R-rated Jennifer Garner revenge movie “Peppermint”.