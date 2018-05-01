Marketwatch, May 1, 2018

FILE- This April 5, 2018, file photo shows the facade of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 25. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Here’s a look at the markets for May 1, 2018…

The Nikkei is up 40 points today in Tokyo.

The Dow slipped 148 points Monday.

The Nasdaq composite lost 53.

The White House has again postponed a decision on imposing tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.

Those countries are waiting to find out if they’ll be exempt from steel and aluminum tariffs announced by President Trump in March.

The White House said its self-imposed deadline had been extended for another 30 days.

Closing arguments were heard yesterday in the AT&T- Time Warner antitrust case.

A Department of Justice lawyer suggested that AT&T be forced to give up some of Time Warner’s assets if the $85-billion merger is approved.

The judge’s ruling will be issued on June 12th.

And gas prices are creeping towards their highest levels in four years.

The average cost of a gallon is now $2.81.

That’s 42 cents higher than a year ago.