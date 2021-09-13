Marionville man faces animal abuse charges after killing two dogs with a knife

MARIONVILLE, Mo. — A man in Marionville, Missouri, has been arrested and is facing several animal abuse charges.

According to the probable cause statement, a woman called dispatch claiming her grandfather, Gregory Hancock, killed her mother’s dogs with a knife.

Officer arrived at Hancock’s residence but could not find anyone on the property. Dispatch informed officers that Hancock was on his way back from the grandaughter’s house.

Officers were told Hancock drives a 1972 orange and white Chevrolet pickup.

When Hancock arrived at his residence officers confronted him and asked Hancock to exit the vehicle. Once outside, officers noticed what appeared to be dried blood on his hands, arms, shirts, legs, and feet. Hancock was taken into custody.

Hancock faces two counts of class E felony of animal abuse and armed criminal action.