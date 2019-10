MARIONVILLE, Mo. — A Marionville man appeared before a judge this morning and was denied his requested bond reduction.

42-year-old Bobby Ficklin is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Korrina Fisher.

According to court documents, Ficklin confessed to strangling Fisher.

Ficklin told authorities he and Fisher were arguing when he grabbed her by the throat and choked her.

Ficklin is due back in court on Oct. 18.