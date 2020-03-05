March means pothole repairs for MoDOT

SPRINGFIELD, MO- The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is packing up the snow shovels and bringing out the pothole shovels with the coming of spring.

According to a release from MoDOT, in 2019, crews patched approximately 730,000 potholes spending $17 million on pothole patching.

Darin Hamelink, the District Maintenance Engineer in the MoDOT Southwest District, says roughly 10% of that 730,000 came from Southwest Missouri.

So far in 2020 though Hamelink says crews down here have patched about 2,000 potholes spending about a half a million dollars.

Pothole season isn’t just in the spring, Hamelink says filling them is a year-long effort.

“We patch potholes year-round, but when we get into the spring, the spring thaw, then the number of potholes increases typically with freeze-thaw,” he says.

Right now, Hamelink says, they have 15-20 crews repairing potholes.

He describes the process MoDOT crews use when filling potholes.

“We get a call on a pothole; we go to the location, we set the work zone. If it’s a two-lane road, we’ll probably flag it, so you’ll see flaggers and then so traffic will have to stop for a brief period until we can get the potholes patched,” says Hamelink.

If it’s a regular four-lane road, they will have a truck with arrow boards to direct traffic.

“As far as actually patching the hole, we just need to make sure that we prep the hole, clean it out, blow it out, get it good and dry, or as dry as possible. Then we tack it with oil; then we lay the mix and compact the mix to get it as flush and as smooth as possible,” he says.

MoDOT crews do use bagged asphalt for quick fixes. Overall, fixing a pothole takes about five to ten minutes.

But for crews on the road, that short amount of time can be dangerous.

“Our workers are exposed. There is a move over law in Missouri, so when you see the workers of the flashing lights, please get over into the other lane and slow down. That’s the biggest thing is slow down and move over. Give them room to work because they want to get home at the end of the day just like everybody else,” he says.

Hamelink has access to a site showing how many potholes crews have filled in any certain time, how much asphalt used, and how much that period cost.

If you can’t avoid a pothole, try to slow down before you hit it. Here are some other safety tips from MoDOT:

Don’t brake directly over a pothole as this can cause more damage.

When driving over the pothole, hold the steering wheel firmly to avoid losing control.

Use caution when driving over a puddle of water because it might be a pothole in hiding.

Make sure your tires are properly inflated. Properly inflated tires hold up better against potholes than tires that have too much or too little air.

If you want to report a pothole, you can visit MoDOT’s website or call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636).