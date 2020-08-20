Maple Leaf Festival to Carry On With Changes

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KODE) – The Carthage Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that the Maple Leaf Festival will be held this year with a few key changes.

Vendor booth spaces including concessions, art & crafts, and non-profit groups will be positioned around the entire perimeter of the Square and extending off the Square to ensure social distancing.

Due to a lack of entry participants, the Maple Leaf Parade will be suspended for this year. Additionally, due to travel restrictions on many schools in the area and thus a lack of schools able to compete, the Maple Leaf Band Festival will also be suspended for the 2020 Festival.

Details are still being finalized for other events of the Festival. More information will be released as it is available. All questions and inquiries should be directed to Mark Elliff at 358-2373 or melliff@carthagechamber.com.