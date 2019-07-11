Many Missourians still waiting for tax returns, Missouri auditor asks Governor Parson for help

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway is asking for the governor’s help in getting many Missourians their tax returns.

Galloway sent a letter to the governor Thursday asking him to take action.

Over 70,000 Missourians are still waiting for their returns and over 1,000 of them have already made complaints to Galloway.

Galloway said her office has already sent several letters to the acting director of the department of revenue about the situation.

Taxpayers whose tax refunds have been delayed can contact the state auditor’s whistleblower hotline at 800-347-8597.

The letter to the governor can be found here.