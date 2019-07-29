Many Missourians are still waiting on their tax returns

Mo. — Auditor Galloway is calling on Governor Mike Parson once again to help many Missourians still waiting on their 2018 tax returns.

Nicole Galloway already sent the governor’s office one letter but when his office’s response failed to offer a plan to help thousands across the state she decided to make another request.

Since May, the auditor’s office has received an increasing number of complaints from taxpayers concerned about delays in receiving their returns.

The department of revenue says they are still processing tens of thousands of returns.