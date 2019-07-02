Many gathered in Salt Lake City to remember Mackenzie Lueck

Friends and mourners gathered for a vigil in Salt Lake City last night to honor and remember 23 year old college student, Mackenzie Lueck.

Lueck was missing for nearly two weeks before police made an arrest.

Ayoola Ajayi was arrested on Friday, June 28, on suspicion of aggravated murder, kidnapping and other crimes.

Authorities said they found Lueck’s remains and personal belongings burned and buried in his backyard.

Police have not discussed a motive for the killing or how Lueck died.

It isn’t clear how Ajayi and Lueck knew each other.