Search for 12-year-old heading into its third day

NEOSHO, Mo. — Volunteers step in this afternoon (5/11) to help authorities with their search for a missing girl, which is now in its second day.

Gathering at a staging area located in the parking lot of Benton Elementary School, emergency crews, area volunteers and neighbors of 12-year-old, Itali Renee Savage, began canvasing sections of Neosho through the evening hours, in hopes of finding her.

This afternoon, more than 50 people began going door-to-door, asking questions and handing out “missing person” flyers.

Neosho Police said the search for Savage covered the east side of town and an area surrounding the girl’s home.

Around 7:00 p.m., a K-9 unit was brought in to assist those who volunteered to help find the 12-year-old girl.

We spoke to Itali Savage’s father, who has a message for his daughter:

Joshua Stirewalt, Father of a missing Neosho, MO girl, Itali Savage, stares off in the distance, while gathered with a group of local search volunteers.

“I’d just say come home sweetheart. I love you, I love you. Your daddy just wants you to come home. Everybody wants you home.”

Joshua Stirewalt, Father of Itali Savage

The volunteer search for Savage was called off around 8:00 tonight, as it began to get dark.

Detective Dan Cook with the Neosho Police Department said the investigation and coinciding volunteer search will resume tomorrow (5/12).

“Our greatest concern now is for her safety and well-being and to get her back home with her mom and dad, so if somebody out there does know where she’s at, they can call the Neosho Police Department or Newton County Dispatch. They can be anonymous and just give us a location where we can find her and bring her home.” said Detective Cook.