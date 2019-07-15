Many bills vetoed by Governor Mike Parson during last legislative session

Mo. — Governor Mike Parson is taking action and vetoing a couple bills passed during the last legislative session.

House bill 4-47 would have allowed outdoor cremations.

Parson vetoed the bill saying legislators need to do more through vetting to make sure the cremations could fully dispose of the body while also addressing health and safety concerns.

Senate bill 1-47 was also vetoed which would have allowed certain motorcyclists to ride without wearing a helmet.

In vetoing the bill, Governor Parson wrote in opposition to another portion of the law concerning drivers having their licenses suspended for minor traffic violations.