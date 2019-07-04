Many applications turned in to become legal sellers of marijuana

Live Stream

Mo. — We’re learning more about who could be getting into the business of selling medical marijuana in the show me state.

Yesterday, Missouri released the names of the more than 500 people who have filed applications to sell in the state.

From these applications alone the state has brought in nearly four million dollars in fees.

The state anticipates it will license businesses by the end of the year.

Missouri must approve at least 60 commercial growers, 86 facilities that manufacture marijuana-infused products and 192 dispensary licenses.

