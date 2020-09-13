Manufacturing job fair held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nearly 300 manufacturing jobs were available at a job fair in Springfield Saturday morning.

Mitzie Zerr with Partnership Industrial Center says manufacturing isn’t just people on the line anymore. They need engineers, accountants, and administrators.

Alltrista Plastics was at the job fair today as well. It’s looking for about 15 new workers.

“We’ve actually been looking for people to come and work with us for several months and during the COVID situation it’s been very difficult to find people interested,” said Tamisha Ambriz, the continuous improvement director at Alltrista. “However, there is an influx of people that need jobs. I think there is some kind of disconnect in our communication, maybe the way that our job apps are working to communicate what jobs are actually available to the people who need the jobs. So I feel like there is some kind of disconnect happening because we have a great turnout today. However, that has not been something we’ve seen over the last several months.”

If you’d like to apply for a job with the partnership industrial center and couldn’t make it to the fair today, you can find job openings listed on its Facebook page or online at Indeed.