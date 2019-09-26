Man’s shooting death is sixth for the month in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Two men have been charged in a pair of Columbia shooting deaths that are among six this month in the college town.

KMIZ-TV reports that court documents released Thursday show that 30-year-old Javion Wallace-Lawhorn and 26-year-old Aaron Harris have been charged with second-degree murder in separate killings. Neither man has been arrested.

The charges against Wallace-Lawhorn stem from the death of Nadria Wright. Charging documents in Harris’ case say he was driving a car and shooting at another vehicle, along with backseat passengers Michael Anderson and E’quan Spain. During the shooting, a bullet from Anderson’s gun allegedly struck Spain, who later died. Anderson also has been charged.

Police, meanwhile, are investigating the death of 23-year-old James Hickem, who was fatally shot Wednesday night, just hours after a news conference on the recent violence