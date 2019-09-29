Manhunt underway in Ohio for 4 inmates who escaped from Gallia County Jail

(CBS) — Four inmates escaped from the Gallia County Jail in Ohio early Sunday. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin confirmed in a statement that the four inmates overpowered a female corrections officer with a homemade weapon and made their escape at 12:14 a.m. Sunday.

According to CBS Columbus affiliate WBNS-TV, the sheriff’s office determined that the inmates had assistance in their escape from at least one person on the outside. The sheriff’s office identified the four escaped inmates as:

Brynn K. Martin, age 40, who is 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes;

Christopher M. Clemente, age 24, who is 6’1″ tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes;

Troy R. McDaniel Jr., age 30, who is 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 157 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes;

Lawrence R. Lee III, age 29, who is 5’9″ tall and weighs approximately 187 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

All of the inmates are considered to be extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 740-446-655.