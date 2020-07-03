Courtesy: MONET Mandatory job hunting to begin again next week for Missourians out of work

(MONET) — Beginning the week of July 5, Missourians who want to continue getting unemployment benefits will be required again to do work searches. The mandate had been suspended temporarily for those who had filed a COVID-19 related unemployment claim.

A press release from the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says work search activities will be required of anyone on regular unemployment, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, Extended Benefits and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program.

Unemployed individuals will be required to do three work searches per week to remain eligible for benefits, including a $600 federal supplement available through July 25.

Workers with an employer-submitted recall date, in approved training, and those employees on the Shared Work program are exempt. Union members with a hiring or referral hall may contact their hall three times per week or attend training for the required number of work search activities.

Since COVID-19 hit the state in mid-March, more than 686,000 unemployment claims have been filed. The most recent week’s claims, the week ending June 27, shows a slight increase of nearly 2,000 claims filed compared to the previous week.