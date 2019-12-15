Managed deer hunt aims to help control Springfield’s deer population

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The cold weather this weekend is not impacting hunters on their managed deer hunt over at the nature center.

In fact, they actually say it’s ideal for them. The overcast makes the deer come out and roam around.

The hunt started Saturday morning at 5:30, and there have been hunters out all day Saturday and Sunday. The eight hunters are all from surrounding areas of Southwest Missouri.

The goal of this managed deer hunt is to help Springfield with the Urban Deer Management program.

Typically in Springfield, the Missouri Conservation Department sees about 20 deer per square mile. But in Springfield, they see double, triple, sometimes even quadruple that number. The department doesn’t want cars to be the only form of predator helping keep the population under control and managed.

For more about managed deer hunts, click here.

The managed hunt selection process for next year:

What are preference points?

Each time you apply for a managed hunt and are not drawn, you earn one preference point. The next time you apply, your name will be entered into the drawing once for the current application year and once for each preference point that you have earned. If you’re not drawn again, you’ll earn another preference point that will be added to your points and can be used the next time you apply.

You will continue to accumulate preference points-one for each unsuccessful application year-until you are drawn. When you are drawn for a hunt, your preference points zero out, and the process starts again for future drawings.

You do not have to apply for a managed hunt every year to keep your points. Your points are valid for your lifetime until you are drawn for a managed hunt, whether you enter the drawing each year or not. The system will remember how many points you have and will store them until the next time you apply.

Always use the same Conservation I.D. number on applications

Some hunters may have more than one Conservation I.D. number. Preference points are stored by Conservation I.D. number, so be sure you use the same number each year you apply for a managed hunt. If applying, print your confirmation page or write down your application confirmation number and save it for future reference.

Hunters with preference points have better odds

Your odds of being drawn will increase as you accumulate preference points, and hunters with preference points will have a statistical advantage.

However, luck still plays an important role in the drawing. It’s possible that someone with no points will be drawn over someone who has preference points because the draw is random.

Hunting party preference points are averaged

A hunting party’s preference points are averaged for each draw. For example, if the individual preference points of four hunters are 0, 5, 5, and 6, their averaged preference points for the draw is 4. That party is entered into the drawing 4 times, to reflect the party’s averaged preference points.

Likewise, if an individual enters the drawing alone and has 4 preference points, this individual will have the same odds of being drawn as a party with a preference point average of 4.