BUFFALO, Mo. — The Dallas County Sheriff’s office released information on the shooting involving a police officer in Buffalo.

Deputies and police were looking for a suspect who had entered a business in Buffalo with a knife and made threats. According to police, the suspect had left the business on foot and was traveling along Ash Street.

When officers finally located the suspect, he was walking in and out of traffic waving a knife. Officers made multiple attempts to disarm the suspect with less than lethal tactics. The suspect charged an officer leading the officer to fire two shots at the suspect.

The suspect was struck and airlifted to a local hospital. Police have not released the identity of the suspect. Greene County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in this investigation