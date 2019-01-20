Man Who Murdered 4 in Oregon Home, Trying to Kill Child Shot Dead by Deputies, police say

WOODBURN, Or. (Fox News) – A man who killed four people, including a 9-month-old girl, in an Oregon home and was shot and killed by deputies as he was attempting to murder a child on Saturday, police said.

Mark Leo Gregory Gago, 42, was killed following the quadruple murder inside the home near Woodburn, located about 20 miles south of Portland. Clackamas County deputies said they received a 911 call about 10:15 p.m. Saturday that appeared to be a domestic violence incident that sounded “dramatic, very intense.”

“Deputies knew it was going to be a bad scene,” Clackamas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Jensen said Sunday morning, KOIN reported.

Police arrived at the scene and found four people – identified as 9-month-old Olivia Lynn Rose Gago; Shaina E. Sweitzer, 31; Jerry William Bremer, 66; and Pamela Denise Bremer, 64 – dead inside and Gago attempting to harm another girl. Authorities said all of the victims were related to Gago, but did not release additional information.

“Deputies saved the life of a young girl by using deadly force on the murder suspect as he was attempting to kill her. All deputies were uninjured, suspect is deceased,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

The child and a woman, who were not identified, survived the incident and were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Jensen said the four people were not killed by gunfire. He added that he “cannot explain just how horrific it is inside” the house where the murders occurred.

“We’re not sure what was used at this time. I’ve been told that there were numerous weapons, swords, things of that nature in the residence. The investigators are trying to determine what exactly was used to kill each person,” Jensen said.

It’s unclear what led to the deadly domestic incident.

The deputies involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave as a standard protocol during the investigation.