BRANSON, Mo. — A man charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting two College of the Ozarks students last year has been sentenced.

Robert Hyslop will spend 20 years in prison.

In October 2018 the two students were sleeping in their car because they missed curfew and the front gate was closed.

Court documents say Hyslop held the students at gunpoint and forced them to perform sexual acts with each other.