Man who intentionally infected a woman with HIV is facing additional charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man already facing charges of intentionally infecting a woman with HIV is now facing additional charges.

Marcus Price is still facing charges of recklessly infecting another person with HIV and tampering with a witness.

Those were filed back in February after he allegedly had sex with a woman in 2018 without telling her he was HIV positive.

Price had allegedly been given a positive test result for HIV back in 2010.

The new charges include two counts of recklessly infecting another person with HIV.

Online court documents show that those charges are connected to incidents from 2018 but it is not clear if those incidents are connected to the same woman.

Price is set to appear in court for the February charges, tomorrow, Dec. 20.