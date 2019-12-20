Breaking News
Suspect, victim dead in Westerly shooting; at least 2 others hurt

Man who intentionally infected a woman with HIV is facing additional charges

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man already facing charges of intentionally infecting a woman with HIV is now facing additional charges.

Marcus Price is still facing charges of recklessly infecting another person with HIV and tampering with a witness.

Those were filed back in February after he allegedly had sex with a woman in 2018 without telling her he was HIV positive.

Price had allegedly been given a positive test result for HIV back in 2010.

The new charges include two counts of recklessly infecting another person with HIV.

Online court documents show that those charges are connected to incidents from 2018 but it is not clear if those incidents are connected to the same woman.

Price is set to appear in court for the February charges, tomorrow, Dec. 20.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Daybreak Christmas Card Submission

Daybreak Christmas Card

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women KRBK

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories