Man who escaped Lansing Correctional Facility sentenced

by: The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) – An inmate who escaped from the Lansing Correctional Facility in January has been sentenced to 10 more years in prison.

Cal Henry Green was sentenced Wednesday for aggravated escape from custody, theft and burglary of a motor vehicle. Authorities say Green was on a work assignment when he took a state-owned dump truck and left the prison without permission. He was arrested three days later in Independence, Missouri.

Green is serving a prison sentence for an aggravated battery charge from Wyandotte County.

