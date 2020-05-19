Man who escaped in Missouri and fled to Mexico pleads guilty

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A 34-year-old man who was captured entering the U.S. from Mexico more than a year after he escaped from a Missouri halfway house pleaded guilty in federal court to escape.

Benjamin Garnica escaped from a halfway house in Springfield in September 2018, just five weeks before he was to be released after being convicted of conspiracy to distributing methamphetamine.

Garnica was arrested in February in San Diego after crossing the border from Mexico. Garnica pleaded guilty Tuesday and faces a sentence of up to five years in federal prison without parole.