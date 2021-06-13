Man who admitted killing wife dies in Craighead County jail

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to capital murder in the death of his estranged wife has died in the Craighead County jail a day before he was to be transferred to the state prison system.

Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland says 37-year-old Marco Clark of Lake City died Wednesday at a Jonesboro hospital where he was taken after being found unconscious after complaining of stomach pains.

Clark had pleaded guilty June 2 to capital murder in the 2019 death of Melinda Colburn and was sentenced to life without parole. Rolland said Clark was to be transferred to the state Department of Correction on Thursday.