Man wanted for involvement of deadly bar shooting

KANSAS CITY, Ka. — A manhunt is underway for a man named Hugo Villanueva Morales.

He’s one of 2 men accused in a deadly bar shooting that occurred in Kansas City, Kansas.

Another suspect was arrested.

4 people were shot to death and 5 wounded Sunday morning after an argument.

The four killed were Hispanic, two of them Mexican nationals, but police do not believe the shooting was racially motivated.

Michael Barajas was among the five people injured with a bullet still lodged in his shoulder.

Man, I was just there with my cousin,” Barajas said. “I just heard, like, four shots. When I turned to the right, I just seen the arm swing up and see a flash. And I’d seen it point straight at me, and I tried to kind of turn, but there was no getting out of the way. It hit me. It ended up going into my back, hitting my shoulder blade and fracturing my shoulder blade.

Dozens attended a vigil last night for the victims.

Police used surveillance video to identify Villanueva Morales and that he’s still armed and dangerous.