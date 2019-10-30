Man turns wheelchair into a fire truck for nephew with Cerebral Palsy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- With Halloween comes to a variety of unique costumes, and one Springfield uncle has turned his nephew’s wheelchair into something just as unique.

Meet Devon, Devon has Cerebral Palsy. His uncle, Lenny Allard, says Devon had back surgery about a year ago.

“It was one of the second-worst cases in the United States. His spine had turned 180 degrees,” says Lenny.

Uncle Lenny says Devon has always wanted to be a fireman.

“He’s always in the firehouse probably once a week to visit the trucks. So this year for Halloween he wanted to be a fireman. So I found some stuff out in the workshop and some old paints and built him a fire truck for his wheelchair,” Lenny says.

Devon showed off his new costume at the Springfield Fire Department’s Truck or Treat event on Tuesday afternoon.

Kevin Trogdon, Divison Chief of Community Risk Reduction for the Springfield Fire Department, says it was great to see Devon and that the crew, on-scene, were happy to see a fire truck costume.

This was the third year for the Departments Truck or Treat event.

Below is a gallery from the Truck or Treat event: