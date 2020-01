GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A victim of a shooting in the 5900 block of South State Highway FF was transported to a local hospital in the afternoon hours of Jan. 19.

According to a Facebook post by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s condition is unknown.

Officials say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

