NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m., North Little Rock police responded to the 2400 block of East Broadway to reports of shots fired.

There they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

He was taken to a hospital, but pronounced dead a short time later.

There is no word on who is responsible.

Police say the investigation is in an early stage.