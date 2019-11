MONETT, Mo. — A man was shot in Monett this afternoon. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Chris Pendleton, 54, of Monett, is now in custody.

Monett authorities responded to a trailer park on Lawrence 1093 after getting a shots fired call around 2:30 this afternoon.

They found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the leg. He was treated and later released from the hospital.

With help from the victim and witnesses, they were able to arrest this suspect.