Man shot by police after killing wife and shooting at police with rifle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead after he walked into a Kansas City Kansas Hotel and made threats toward a nearby outlet mall.

Police have identified him as Charles Pearson.

The general manager of the hotel says he walked up to the front desk and said he had just murdered his wife and was armed and heading to the legends outlets.

The manager called the police and when officers made contact they say Pearson went to his trunk, retrieved a rifle and shot at officers who then returned fire, killing him.

Jonathan Westbrook Kansas City Police officer, says all attempts were made to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.

“We attempted to make contact with him.” Westbrook said. “Bring the situation down, end it peacefully. But, again, he went to his trunk, produced a rifle, and aimed it at officers and discharged his firearm at officers. We returned fire and he is deceased.”