JASPER COUNTY — Reports of a shooting were made at a night club on Speedway Boulevard near Hardeeville at 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 15.

Jasper County Deputies discovered a man with gunshot wounds and promptly attempted first aid until EMS arrived.

According to the Jasper County Sheriffs Office, Detectives informed, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information, please call Jasper County Dispatch at (843) 726- 7519 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at (843) 717-4100