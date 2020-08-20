Man sentenced to more than 15 years for multiple carjackings

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A 19-year-old St. Louis man has been sentenced to 15.5 years in prison for participating in six carjackings within three months.

Federal prosecutors say Deron Mitchell Jr. was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in February to six counts of carjacking and two weapons charges. Mitchell and a co-defendant committed six carjackings between September and November 2018.

They were eventually caught inside a stolen vehicle. His co-defendant, Deandre Moore, pleaded guilty in May and was also sentenced to 15.5 years in prison.