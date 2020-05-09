Man sentenced for punching armed guard, trying to get gun

News

by: AP, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Posted: / Updated:
Generic-gavel-jpg_20160202182240-159532

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch, AP) – A St. Louis man has been sentenced to time served and three years of probation for punching an armed guard in the face at a Social Security Administration office and attempting to obtain control of the guard’s firearm.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 28-year-old Slaven Nedic was sentenced Friday for threatening the Social Security employee. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that he entered a guilty plea last month after a psychiatric evaluation found him competent to proceed to trial.

He had been in custody since March 2018 after an unarmed employee of the administrative agency in Crestwood heard the altercation and came to the guard’s aid.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now