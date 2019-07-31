Man Sentenced for Enticing a Minor for Sexual Activity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man from Potosi, Missouri has been sentenced to 19 years and seven months for enticing a child victim in Lawrence County, to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Kevin Michael Nosser, 51, was sentenced in federal court today. He will be serving his time in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Nosser to a lifetime of supervised release following incarceration.

Nosser admitted that he communicated online with a 12-year-old victim in Lawrence County, and made arrangements to pick her up and bring her to his residence in Potosi to engage in sexual activity.

According to a press release, when the child was reported as missing by her mother, the FBI and the Missouri State Highway Patrol began searching for her. The family discovered multiple video calls between the victim and Nosser on her Google Play account, and FBI agents linked a phone number on the victim’s cell phone to Nosser. State troopers then located Nosser and the child victim in Potosi.

