Man saved by new medical heart procedure at Mercy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Patients will soon be able to take advantage of two procedures at Mercy’s new heart hospital.

A 64-year-old man has already been saved by the procedure called the MitraClip.

Mark Shoemaker, the patient who received the surgery, didn’t expect he had heart problems.

“We thought what was pneumonia, we went in and they diagnosed it as leakage of the heart.”

He’s on dialysis and couldn’t have traditional open-heart surgery.

“Recommendations were to do a new procedure that was out which was the MitraClip,” Shoemaker said.

“There’s a very small less than one-inch minor incision in the groin where we go through a vein and up to their heart,” said Doctor Robert Merritt with Mercy Hospital. “We’re able to clip the valve so it doesn’t leak as much.”

And for Shoemaker, his surgery was a success.

“It’s changed my life, it’s changed our family’s life,” Shoemaker said. “Grateful to have the procedure done by Doctor Merritt.”

Along with the Mitra-Clip, the Heartflow Analysis is also being introduced to Mercy’s new heart hospital.

“The HeartFlow Cardiac CT is the newest advance in non-invasive coronary imaging,” said Doctor David Cochran with Mercy Hospital.

It creates a computerized, 3D model of a patient’s CT scan.

“We will know exactly whether we are able to leave that patient alone and treat them medically appropriately or say we think there’s a significant high-grade blockage and recommend going to the cath lab for an angiogram,” Cochran said.

Mercy’s Heart Hospital will be open this Monday, Sept. 16.