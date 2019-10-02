Man pleads to illegally selling firearms in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – An Independence man has admitted to illegally selling firearms, some of which were later found at crime scenes.

Federal prosecutors say 25-year-old Frank Hedden pleaded guilty Tuesday to dealing firearms without a license.

He admitted that he sold 21 firearms to an undercover agent between February and June in Independence. The guns sold for more than $11,000.

Court documents indicate Hedden obtained 47 handguns from federally licensed firearms dealers in the Kansas City area from October 2017 to February of this year.

The Kansas City Star reports Hedden was served with a warning in May after firearms recovered during arrests at crime scenes shortly after he bought them.

Agents searched Hedden’s home in July and found 33 firearms and 100 bills of sale for firearms, 72 of which were for guns.