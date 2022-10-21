SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man pleaded guilty Thursday, Oct. 20, to shooting his father’s truck multiple times two years ago.

Antwuan Lavell Looney Jr., 30, of Springfield was arrested on Oct. 18 after a warrant was put out for his arrest on Oct. 14. The warrant was issued after he was accused of a crime committed on May 8, 2020. He had been going to court for a charge of armed criminal action since 2020, but that was replaced by a separate case with a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

In 2020, a man was in a business on East Commercial Street when he was approached by another man inside the store, according to a police report that was written on May 15, 2020. The victim said the man who approached him greeted him. The victim replied and asked the man how he was doing. The man was quiet, smelling strongly of marijuana. The victim told police that he told the man “good to see you,” and continued with his shopping.

Outside of the store, the victim was walking to his 2014 Chevrolet Silverado Z71 when he was approached by the man again, according to the police report. The victim said that the man was not making sense and could not understand him.

The man eventually walked to the front of the truck, fired more than 10 rounds into the victim’s truck, walked away, and drove off in a different vehicle.

While police were photographing the scene of the crime after responding to the shots fired call, the victim said he had been thinking about what happened and thought that the man who shot his vehicle might have been his son he hadn’t seen in eight years. The man reminded him of his son.

The victim pulled up his son’s Facebook page and confirmed that his son, Antwuan Lavell Looney, Jr., was the man who shot his truck. When asked if his son had a reason for wanting to shoot his truck, the victim said no.

Antwuan Looney Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 1, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Springfield courthouse.