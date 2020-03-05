Man pleads guilty to murder after drug deal gone wrong

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The office of Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson says a Springfield man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

34-year-old Carlton R. A. Williamson is now convicted of shooting and killing Raquel Montgomery.

On February 28, 2020, Williamson admitted to meeting up with Montgomery to sell her methamphetamine. During the Williamson and Montgomery’s meeting, Montgomery is said to have displayed a handgun. Williamson says he then drew his gun and fired twice.

The shooting happened near a home on E. Blaine Street in Springfield.

Patterson’s office says Williamson has two prior convictions for second-degree robbery and resisting arrest. Williamson spent 12 years in prison for those crimes.