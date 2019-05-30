Man lights himself on fire on The Ellipse south of White House, Secret Service says

WASHINGTON D.C. (FOX) — A man lit himself on fire in a park outside the White House on Wednesday, prompting a large emergency response, officials said.
The Secret Service tweeted the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. on The Ellipse, near 15th Street and Constitution Avenue south of the White House.
“At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid,” the agency wrote.
