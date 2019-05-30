Man lights himself on fire on The Ellipse south of White House, Secret Service says

In this March 24, 2019 photo, The White House is seen behind security barriers in Washington. A White House official turned whistleblower says dozens of people in President Donald Trump’s administration were granted access to classified information despite “disqualifying issues” in their backgrounds including concerns about foreign influence, drug use and criminal conduct. (AP Photo/Cliff […]

WASHINGTON D.C. (FOX) — A man lit himself on fire in a park outside the White House on Wednesday, prompting a large emergency response, officials said.

The Secret Service tweeted the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. on The Ellipse, near 15th Street and Constitution Avenue south of the White House.

“At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid,” the agency wrote.

